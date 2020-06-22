180 Cook Street #105

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking

Beautiful Executive Condo Fully Furnished in Cherry Creek - Drop your bags and live in this well maintained and tastefully decorated Cherry Creek Condo.

Master bedroom and 5 piece master bath allows privacy from guests.

Patio with comfortable seating and built in fire pit.

Fully stocked kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, new carpet, high ceilings.

2nd optional bedroom or office.

Washer/Dryer in unit

2 deeded parking spots (1 covered, 1 uncovered)

All utilities included in rent

Lease terms negotiable. 6month minimum to longer .



(RLNE2174762)