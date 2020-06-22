All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

180 Cook Street #105

180 Cook St · No Longer Available
Location

180 Cook St, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Beautiful Executive Condo Fully Furnished in Cherry Creek - Drop your bags and live in this well maintained and tastefully decorated Cherry Creek Condo.
Master bedroom and 5 piece master bath allows privacy from guests.
Patio with comfortable seating and built in fire pit.
Fully stocked kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, new carpet, high ceilings.
2nd optional bedroom or office.
Washer/Dryer in unit
2 deeded parking spots (1 covered, 1 uncovered)
All utilities included in rent
Lease terms negotiable. 6month minimum to longer .

(RLNE2174762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Cook Street #105 have any available units?
180 Cook Street #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Cook Street #105 have?
Some of 180 Cook Street #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Cook Street #105 currently offering any rent specials?
180 Cook Street #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Cook Street #105 pet-friendly?
No, 180 Cook Street #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 180 Cook Street #105 offer parking?
Yes, 180 Cook Street #105 offers parking.
Does 180 Cook Street #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Cook Street #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Cook Street #105 have a pool?
No, 180 Cook Street #105 does not have a pool.
Does 180 Cook Street #105 have accessible units?
No, 180 Cook Street #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Cook Street #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Cook Street #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
