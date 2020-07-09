All apartments in Denver
Location

1785 Curtis Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Sophisticated LODO One Bedroom: TWO MONTHS FREE - Property Id: 239782

*UP TO 8 WEEKS FREE!* Must sign a 12-15 month lease. Move-in restrictions apply. Subject to availability. Prices subject to daily change; call 720=766=8711 to verify today's rates.

A LIFE ABOVE: Sophisticated Service, Elegant Interior.
Conveniently situated in the heart of downtown Denver's Central Business District, and a short distance from Union Station, Cherry Creek and Lodo.

INTERIOR:
Solid wood cabinetry, frames, floor, and doors.
Brushed nickel hardware + Decorative light fixtures
Customizable walk-in closet + washer and dryer

AMENITIES:
24-hour concierge, full resident services.
Private, reserved parking w/ E-bikes
Glass-sided pool and spa with skyline views
Cold storage for food deliveries.
Alfresco kitchen and BBQ area
Social spaces: fire pits, resident lounge, Entertainment kitchen + Game room w/ billiards table
Indoor AND outdoor fitness center + Movement studio
Business center + Coffee lounge & Onsite Pet Spa
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239782
Property Id 239782

(RLNE5773447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 Curtis St 1309 have any available units?
1785 Curtis St 1309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1785 Curtis St 1309 have?
Some of 1785 Curtis St 1309's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 Curtis St 1309 currently offering any rent specials?
1785 Curtis St 1309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 Curtis St 1309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1785 Curtis St 1309 is pet friendly.
Does 1785 Curtis St 1309 offer parking?
Yes, 1785 Curtis St 1309 offers parking.
Does 1785 Curtis St 1309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1785 Curtis St 1309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 Curtis St 1309 have a pool?
Yes, 1785 Curtis St 1309 has a pool.
Does 1785 Curtis St 1309 have accessible units?
No, 1785 Curtis St 1309 does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 Curtis St 1309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1785 Curtis St 1309 has units with dishwashers.

