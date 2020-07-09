1785 Curtis St 1309

Amenities
Sophisticated LODO One Bedroom: TWO MONTHS FREE - Property Id: 239782
*UP TO 8 WEEKS FREE!* Must sign a 12-15 month lease. Move-in restrictions apply. Subject to availability. Prices subject to daily change; call 720=766=8711 to verify today's rates.
A LIFE ABOVE: Sophisticated Service, Elegant Interior.
Conveniently situated in the heart of downtown Denver's Central Business District, and a short distance from Union Station, Cherry Creek and Lodo.
INTERIOR:
Solid wood cabinetry, frames, floor, and doors.
Brushed nickel hardware + Decorative light fixtures
Customizable walk-in closet + washer and dryer
AMENITIES:
24-hour concierge, full resident services.
Private, reserved parking w/ E-bikes
Glass-sided pool and spa with skyline views
Cold storage for food deliveries.
Alfresco kitchen and BBQ area
Social spaces: fire pits, resident lounge, Entertainment kitchen + Game room w/ billiards table
Indoor AND outdoor fitness center + Movement studio
Business center + Coffee lounge & Onsite Pet Spa
