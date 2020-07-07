All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1781 S Fairfax St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1781 S Fairfax St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:33 PM

1781 S Fairfax St

1781 South Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Virginia Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1781 South Fairfax Street, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch home with finished basement and 5th non-conforming room. Located in the heart of Denver's Virginia Village neighborhood. Main floor features hardwood floors, nicely renovated open kitchen. Finished basement includes the 4th bedroom, a 5th a non-conforming bedroom, laundry with washer and dryer provided. Covered Carport Parking, private backyard with large covered porch, swamp cooler. Great access to I-25, Light Rail, Colorado Blvd, Cherry Creek, DU Area, Wash Park and Downtown Denver.

Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. Trash/Recycling included with rent. $50 application per adult. Pet Friendly. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Swamp Cooler, Sprinkler System, Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 S Fairfax St have any available units?
1781 S Fairfax St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1781 S Fairfax St have?
Some of 1781 S Fairfax St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 S Fairfax St currently offering any rent specials?
1781 S Fairfax St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 S Fairfax St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1781 S Fairfax St is pet friendly.
Does 1781 S Fairfax St offer parking?
Yes, 1781 S Fairfax St offers parking.
Does 1781 S Fairfax St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1781 S Fairfax St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 S Fairfax St have a pool?
No, 1781 S Fairfax St does not have a pool.
Does 1781 S Fairfax St have accessible units?
No, 1781 S Fairfax St does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 S Fairfax St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1781 S Fairfax St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University