1750 Roslyn Street

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch Style Home with 1,506 sf of living space located in the East Colfax neighborhood of Denver.
The home sits on a huge lot with mature landscaping and a sprinkler system.
Spacious Great Room with pellet stove.
Updated Kitchen with quartz counters, newer stainless appliances and gas range.
Laundry room features full size, front loading washer/dryer.
The landscaped, fenced backyard includes a carport, shed, dog run, and patio.
Built-in closet shelving; Central Air; 2 car detached Garage.
Ideal location just blocks from Johnson & Wales, Park Hill eateries and shops and all of the Stapleton and Lowry amenities to include Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, Montclair Rec Center, Shopping, Parks/Playgrounds, Tennis Courts, Walking/Running/Bike Trails, & Bluff Lake Nature Preserve.
Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.
NO PETS
Available NOW
Dog Park
Johnson And Wales University
Walk To The Park!