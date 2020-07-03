All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 26 2019 at 2:00 PM

1750 Roslyn Street

1750 Roslyn St · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Roslyn St, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3764d0018 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current available listings.***

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch Style Home with 1,506 sf of living space located in the East Colfax neighborhood of Denver.

The home sits on a huge lot with mature landscaping and a sprinkler system.

Spacious Great Room with pellet stove.

Updated Kitchen with quartz counters, newer stainless appliances and gas range.

Laundry room features full size, front loading washer/dryer.

The landscaped, fenced backyard includes a carport, shed, dog run, and patio.

Built-in closet shelving; Central Air; 2 car detached Garage.

Ideal location just blocks from Johnson & Wales, Park Hill eateries and shops and all of the Stapleton and Lowry amenities to include Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, Montclair Rec Center, Shopping, Parks/Playgrounds, Tennis Courts, Walking/Running/Bike Trails, & Bluff Lake Nature Preserve.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

NO PETS

Available NOW

Dog Park
Johnson And Wales University
Walk To The Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Roslyn Street have any available units?
1750 Roslyn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 Roslyn Street have?
Some of 1750 Roslyn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Roslyn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Roslyn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Roslyn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 Roslyn Street is pet friendly.
Does 1750 Roslyn Street offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Roslyn Street offers parking.
Does 1750 Roslyn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Roslyn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Roslyn Street have a pool?
No, 1750 Roslyn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Roslyn Street have accessible units?
No, 1750 Roslyn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Roslyn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Roslyn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

