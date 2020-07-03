1750 Roslyn Street

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch Style Home with 1,506 sf of living space located in the East Colfax neighborhood of Denver.



The home sits on a huge lot with mature landscaping and a sprinkler system.



Spacious Great Room with pellet stove.



Updated Kitchen with quartz counters, newer stainless appliances and gas range.



Laundry room features full size, front loading washer/dryer.



The landscaped, fenced backyard includes a carport, shed, dog run, and patio.



Built-in closet shelving; Central Air; 2 car detached Garage.



Ideal location just blocks from Johnson & Wales, Park Hill eateries and shops and all of the Stapleton and Lowry amenities to include Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, Montclair Rec Center, Shopping, Parks/Playgrounds, Tennis Courts, Walking/Running/Bike Trails, & Bluff Lake Nature Preserve.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



NO PETS



Available NOW



