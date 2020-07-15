All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:16 AM

1747 Pearl Street #104

1747 Pearl Street · (303) 588-5167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1747 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1747 Pearl Street #104 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Uptown Luxury - 2/2 Condo For Rent July 1st! - Welcome Home!

This garden level 2 bedroom. 2 bath condo is is available July 1st furnished or non furnished. Enjoy the perks of having an updated kitchen with full stainless steel appliance suite. Modern paint, flooring and design features throughout. Secure property (access code required to enter property/garage). Walk to all local nightlife, eateries, grocery stores, downtown. Close to public transportation.

Specs:
2 bedrooms
2 baths
1200 sq ft
W/D in unit
1 reserved underground parking spot included

Rent: $2,800/ month
Security Deposit: $2,800
Pet(s): Cats and dogs. No dogs over 45 lbs. No pet rent or fees. One time deposit required ($500 for 1, $600 for 2).
Utilities: Tenant pays electric, gas and cable/internet

Income to Rent Ratio: Income must be equal to or greater than 3x rent.

Renter's history will be verified.

Call or text 303-588-5167 for the quickest response to setup a showing! Text messages are the quickest and easiest way to contact us.

SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. APPLY ONLINE at www.fullhouseinvestmentsllc.com - Current Rentals (the page may be blank, hit refresh if that happens and you'll see ad at the bottom), find the unit you are interested in and click APPLY NOW.

No section 8, violent felonies or evictions.

(RLNE5891520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 Pearl Street #104 have any available units?
1747 Pearl Street #104 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1747 Pearl Street #104 have?
Some of 1747 Pearl Street #104's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 Pearl Street #104 currently offering any rent specials?
1747 Pearl Street #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 Pearl Street #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1747 Pearl Street #104 is pet friendly.
Does 1747 Pearl Street #104 offer parking?
Yes, 1747 Pearl Street #104 offers parking.
Does 1747 Pearl Street #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1747 Pearl Street #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 Pearl Street #104 have a pool?
No, 1747 Pearl Street #104 does not have a pool.
Does 1747 Pearl Street #104 have accessible units?
No, 1747 Pearl Street #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 Pearl Street #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1747 Pearl Street #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
