1747 Pearl Street #104

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Uptown Luxury - 2/2 Condo For Rent July 1st! - Welcome Home!



This garden level 2 bedroom. 2 bath condo is is available July 1st furnished or non furnished. Enjoy the perks of having an updated kitchen with full stainless steel appliance suite. Modern paint, flooring and design features throughout. Secure property (access code required to enter property/garage). Walk to all local nightlife, eateries, grocery stores, downtown. Close to public transportation.



Specs:

2 bedrooms

2 baths

1200 sq ft

W/D in unit

1 reserved underground parking spot included



Rent: $2,800/ month

Security Deposit: $2,800

Pet(s): Cats and dogs. No dogs over 45 lbs. No pet rent or fees. One time deposit required ($500 for 1, $600 for 2).

Utilities: Tenant pays electric, gas and cable/internet



Income to Rent Ratio: Income must be equal to or greater than 3x rent.



Renter's history will be verified.



Call or text 303-588-5167 for the quickest response to setup a showing! Text messages are the quickest and easiest way to contact us.



SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. APPLY ONLINE at www.fullhouseinvestmentsllc.com - Current Rentals (the page may be blank, hit refresh if that happens and you'll see ad at the bottom), find the unit you are interested in and click APPLY NOW.



No section 8, violent felonies or evictions.



