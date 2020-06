Amenities

Beautiful duplex down apartment - can be 2 or 3 bedroom. Steps away from dining and shopping on 17th street in Uptown! Fully furnished. $3800 per month. This includes all utilities, cable, WIFI,one parking spot, in-home washer and dryer. If interested please call Monday - Friday 9am to 5pm. Ask for Toni.