1731 Williams St. - 2

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Welcome to Uptown Birdie Vintage Apartments!



Here you will find ??unique Victorian Apartment Homes in the Uptown area of Denver. Built between 1890-1910, all of our apartment homes feature a distinctive medley of vintage Victorian charm and modern conveniences. Each apartment has it's own floorplan and ambience that allows you to create a space that is UNIQUELY YOURS!



This one bed, one bath apartment home on the second floor offers spacious rooms, an updated bathroom, and a ton of natural light. This apartment is also very close to many excellent restaurants, coffee shops, and walking distance to City and Cheeseman Parks.

Uptown Area - 5 minutes from Downtown Denver