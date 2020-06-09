All apartments in Denver
1731 Williams St. - 2
Last updated October 3 2019 at 4:57 AM

1731 Williams St. - 2

1731 North Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1731 North Williams Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to Uptown Birdie Vintage Apartments!

Here you will find ??unique Victorian Apartment Homes in the Uptown area of Denver. Built between 1890-1910, all of our apartment homes feature a distinctive medley of vintage Victorian charm and modern conveniences. Each apartment has it's own floorplan and ambience that allows you to create a space that is UNIQUELY YOURS!

This one bed, one bath apartment home on the second floor offers spacious rooms, an updated bathroom, and a ton of natural light. This apartment is also very close to many excellent restaurants, coffee shops, and walking distance to City and Cheeseman Parks.
Uptown Area - 5 minutes from Downtown Denver

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Williams St. - 2 have any available units?
1731 Williams St. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 Williams St. - 2 have?
Some of 1731 Williams St. - 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Williams St. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Williams St. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Williams St. - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 Williams St. - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1731 Williams St. - 2 offer parking?
No, 1731 Williams St. - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1731 Williams St. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 Williams St. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Williams St. - 2 have a pool?
No, 1731 Williams St. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Williams St. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1731 Williams St. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Williams St. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 Williams St. - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
