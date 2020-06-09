1731 Williams St. - 2

Amenities
Welcome to Uptown Birdie Vintage Apartments!
Here you will find ??unique Victorian Apartment Homes in the Uptown area of Denver. Built between 1890-1910, all of our apartment homes feature a distinctive medley of vintage Victorian charm and modern conveniences. Each apartment has it's own floorplan and ambience that allows you to create a space that is UNIQUELY YOURS!
This one bed, one bath apartment home on the second floor offers spacious rooms, an updated bathroom, and a ton of natural light. This apartment is also very close to many excellent restaurants, coffee shops, and walking distance to City and Cheeseman Parks.
Uptown Area - 5 minutes from Downtown Denver