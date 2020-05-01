1726 Champa Street

Amenities

garage walk in closets coffee bar air conditioning media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/063c92101f ---- The Chamber Lofts are aptly named … from 1910 to 1950 this neoclassical-revival building housed Denver’s Chamber of Commerce, and thus was the foundation of many efforts to improve the livability of Denver, from reducing factory air pollution to opening Denver’s first airport in 1929. Mini history lesson aside, the Chamber Lofts have been transformed for a new clientele into spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with 12-foot ceilings, light-filled rooms, modern kitchens, and walk-in closets. Enterprising minds will enjoy garage parking and easy access to downtown Denver’s dining and entertainment amenities. Note: Prices with asterisks (**) are income-restricted rates. Please contact us to see if you qualify. Downtown Denver is home to a host of amazing restaurants, drinking establishments, coffee shops, galleries, shopping and transportation opportunities. You’re in the middle of it all, with easy access to the Theatre District, 16th Street Mall, the Convention Center, and the Rino Art District. Denver’s refurbished Union Station offers light rail access to the airport, as well as fine dining and drinking establishments.