Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1726 Champa Street

1726 Champa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Champa Street, Denver, CO 80299
Downtown Denver

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/063c92101f ---- The Chamber Lofts are aptly named &hellip; from 1910 to 1950 this neoclassical-revival building housed Denver&rsquo;s Chamber of Commerce, and thus was the foundation of many efforts to improve the livability of Denver, from reducing factory air pollution to opening Denver&rsquo;s first airport in 1929. Mini history lesson aside, the Chamber Lofts have been transformed for a new clientele into spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with 12-foot ceilings, light-filled rooms, modern kitchens, and walk-in closets. Enterprising minds will enjoy garage parking and easy access to downtown Denver&rsquo;s dining and entertainment amenities. Note: Prices with asterisks (**) are income-restricted rates. Please contact us to see if you qualify. Downtown Denver is home to a host of amazing restaurants, drinking establishments, coffee shops, galleries, shopping and transportation opportunities. You&rsquo;re in the middle of it all, with easy access to the Theatre District, 16th Street Mall, the Convention Center, and the Rino Art District. Denver&rsquo;s refurbished Union Station offers light rail access to the airport, as well as fine dining and drinking establishments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Champa Street have any available units?
1726 Champa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 Champa Street have?
Some of 1726 Champa Street's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Champa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Champa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Champa Street pet-friendly?
No, 1726 Champa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1726 Champa Street offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Champa Street does offer parking.
Does 1726 Champa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Champa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Champa Street have a pool?
No, 1726 Champa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Champa Street have accessible units?
No, 1726 Champa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Champa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Champa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
