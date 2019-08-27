1724 Irving St Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Euro Inspired Residence in Prime Sloan's Lake Location! *2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath *Living Room Fireplace *Kitchen Aid Appliance Package *Two-Toned Kitchen Cabinetry *Quartz Counter-tops *Custom Natural Wood Veneer Cabinets *Custom Lighting *Luxurious Bathrooms *Rain Shower Head *Wide Plank Hardwood Floors *Hardwood Stairs throughout *10 ft. Ceilings & 15 ft. Ceiling in Master Bedroom *Spacious Outdoor Deck On the Top Floor *2 Car attached garage



Enjoy easy access to Sloan's Lake & Park, as well as many nearby restaurants, shops, breweries, & trails!



**Photos in listing are a mirror image of this unit. Unit is vacant when viewing**



**NO PETS**



Please call/text Oliver 630-390-6650 to schedule a showing for this unit.