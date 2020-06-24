1721 Garfield st

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONLY AVAILABLE FROM MARCH THRU JULY, 4 MONTH LEASE WITH MONTH TO MONTH OPTION AFTER.



Super cute 2 bedroom house near DU. Pets ok. The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Full basement with large storage area, laundry room, and tv room or use as non-conforming 3rd bedroom. Huge fenced yard. Cory-Merrill Neighborhood. Short term or month to month accepted. Colorado and I-25 location. Light rail and RTD close by. Easy commute to downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, DTC. 2 blocks to Starbucks, grocery, retail, juice bar, restaurants, much more.