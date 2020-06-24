All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1721 Garfield st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1721 Garfield st
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:04 PM

1721 Garfield st

1721 South Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1721 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONLY AVAILABLE FROM MARCH THRU JULY, 4 MONTH LEASE WITH MONTH TO MONTH OPTION AFTER.

Super cute 2 bedroom house near DU. Pets ok. The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Full basement with large storage area, laundry room, and tv room or use as non-conforming 3rd bedroom. Huge fenced yard. Cory-Merrill Neighborhood. Short term or month to month accepted. Colorado and I-25 location. Light rail and RTD close by. Easy commute to downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, DTC. 2 blocks to Starbucks, grocery, retail, juice bar, restaurants, much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Garfield st have any available units?
1721 Garfield st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Garfield st have?
Some of 1721 Garfield st's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Garfield st currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Garfield st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Garfield st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Garfield st is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Garfield st offer parking?
No, 1721 Garfield st does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Garfield st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Garfield st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Garfield st have a pool?
No, 1721 Garfield st does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Garfield st have accessible units?
No, 1721 Garfield st does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Garfield st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Garfield st has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University