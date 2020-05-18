168 South Downing Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Built in 1910 and well maintained and always kept up-to-date, which is a rare find in Wash Park. And to top it off, you are only a few minutes walk to the park itself. If you are interested, don't wait, as this will not last. Houses like this in Wash Park are very hard to find.- Beautiful, spacious kitchen with walk in pantry and pass-thru to basement- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout house- Dining Room- TV Room- Fenced in back yard, very private - Washer Dryer in house and located in basement- About 500 Sq feet in basement, perfect for storage- Central Air ConditioningHeat- One car detached garage plus two large additional parking spaces next to garage- Wood deck attached to garage, great for hanging out and BBQ'ing- No neighbors behind you as this backs to green belt which is like having your own mini-park- No smokingno drugs including marijuana allowed on property- Extensive Upgrades recently made