Denver, CO
1670 Rosemary Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:15 AM

1670 Rosemary Street

1670 Rosemary Street · No Longer Available
Denver
East Colfax
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1670 Rosemary Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Remodel close to Stapleton! Rich Oak hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The bright and open living room has a gas fireplace, can lighting, and designer paint. All new trim, doors, windows, light fixtures throughout the home. You will love the new kitchen with gas stove/cook-top, slab granite, stainless appliances and new white cabinetry. Enjoy a cozy dinner or morning coffee in the Sunny room off of the kitchen. The main level features a gorgeous master suite with huge walk-in closet. The master bath is fabulous with designer tile and finishes. Complete with custom tub/shower. The large finished basement is great for the kids and /or entertaining. Huge recreation room with custom tile flooring, brick facade walls! Tons of character. Two additional bedrooms with egress windows. All new HVAC system, electrical, sprinkler system and sod. All this and a park within 100 yards. Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon owner approval. Pet fees and Admin fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 Rosemary Street have any available units?
1670 Rosemary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1670 Rosemary Street have?
Some of 1670 Rosemary Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 Rosemary Street currently offering any rent specials?
1670 Rosemary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 Rosemary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1670 Rosemary Street is pet friendly.
Does 1670 Rosemary Street offer parking?
No, 1670 Rosemary Street does not offer parking.
Does 1670 Rosemary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 Rosemary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 Rosemary Street have a pool?
No, 1670 Rosemary Street does not have a pool.
Does 1670 Rosemary Street have accessible units?
No, 1670 Rosemary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 Rosemary Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1670 Rosemary Street does not have units with dishwashers.
