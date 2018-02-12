1670 Rosemary Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Remodel close to Stapleton! Rich Oak hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The bright and open living room has a gas fireplace, can lighting, and designer paint. All new trim, doors, windows, light fixtures throughout the home. You will love the new kitchen with gas stove/cook-top, slab granite, stainless appliances and new white cabinetry. Enjoy a cozy dinner or morning coffee in the Sunny room off of the kitchen. The main level features a gorgeous master suite with huge walk-in closet. The master bath is fabulous with designer tile and finishes. Complete with custom tub/shower. The large finished basement is great for the kids and /or entertaining. Huge recreation room with custom tile flooring, brick facade walls! Tons of character. Two additional bedrooms with egress windows. All new HVAC system, electrical, sprinkler system and sod. All this and a park within 100 yards. Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon owner approval. Pet fees and Admin fees may apply.