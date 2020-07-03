167 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking garage

Be the first to live in this beautiful remodel in Barnum. Surprisingly spacious two story bungalow was completely remodeled with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. In the kitchen there are brand new stainless appliances, refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher and sink, as well as the stunning textured, honed granite counter top and the gray gloss subway tile backsplash. Built in banquette table with bench with storage seating. Main level floor is a plank vinyl, which is durable and still beautiful, complemented by the fresh carpet in the main level bedroom and office/den area. Additional living space can be found in the large attic bedroom, play room or office area as well as a basement bedroom and flex room. In addition to the NEW flooring there is also NEW paint inside and out, NEW windows and a NEW roof. Enjoy outdoor living from the backyard deck or front Trex Deck covered Porch. NEW built 2 car garage. This home is right across the street from the community garden for avid gardners.