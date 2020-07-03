All apartments in Denver
Location

167 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this beautiful remodel in Barnum. Surprisingly spacious two story bungalow was completely remodeled with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. In the kitchen there are brand new stainless appliances, refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher and sink, as well as the stunning textured, honed granite counter top and the gray gloss subway tile backsplash. Built in banquette table with bench with storage seating. Main level floor is a plank vinyl, which is durable and still beautiful, complemented by the fresh carpet in the main level bedroom and office/den area. Additional living space can be found in the large attic bedroom, play room or office area as well as a basement bedroom and flex room. In addition to the NEW flooring there is also NEW paint inside and out, NEW windows and a NEW roof. Enjoy outdoor living from the backyard deck or front Trex Deck covered Porch. NEW built 2 car garage. This home is right across the street from the community garden for avid gardners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
167 Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 167 Lowell Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
167 Lowell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 167 Lowell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 167 Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 167 Lowell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 167 Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Lowell Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 167 Lowell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 167 Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 167 Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Lowell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

