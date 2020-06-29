All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1651 Yates Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1651 Yates Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:42 PM

1651 Yates Street

1651 Yates Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1651 Yates Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Multi-story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town-home.

***$2,500 per month***

***Available Now!***

Located right next to Sloan's Lake Park which has a bike/walk trail around the lake. Downtown Denver is only 2.5 miles away. Short ride to Broncos, Rockies, Avalanche, or Nuggets sporting events and access to downtown Denver using Uber or RTD bus line. 7 minutes to the Highlands, 15 minutes to River North Art District

Residence Features:
-Granite counter tops
-Washer and Dryer
-BBQ Grill
-Patio outside
- Detached 1 Car garage

-Nearest Commercial Airport: Denver International Airport - 8500 Pena Blvd, Denver, CO 80249 (about 30 miles away)

Policies:
-No Smoking inside unit
-Pets are accepted case by case
-No events, parties, or large gatherings
-Additional fees and taxes may apply

If you have questions please call or Text Robert Campbell @ 720-495-4460.

Our available properties and applications are located on our website:

PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com/rentals-available

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Yates Street have any available units?
1651 Yates Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 Yates Street have?
Some of 1651 Yates Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Yates Street currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Yates Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Yates Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 Yates Street is pet friendly.
Does 1651 Yates Street offer parking?
Yes, 1651 Yates Street offers parking.
Does 1651 Yates Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1651 Yates Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Yates Street have a pool?
No, 1651 Yates Street does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Yates Street have accessible units?
No, 1651 Yates Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Yates Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 Yates Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University