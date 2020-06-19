1651 Poplar Street ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED ***



This stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch-style home in Denver will welcome you with 1,204 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a main floor bath, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Tenant perk; ADT services included with the rental through 11/01/2020. If continued ADT services are wanted, services will continue at $57/month until 07/28/2021.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and William H McNichols Park. Also nearby are Quince Coffee House, King Soopers, UCHeath, Aurora Town Center, Shop at Northfield, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-225, and I-70.



1 dog up to 15 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and weekly mowing through labor day weekend.



*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.