Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:36 PM

1651 Poplar Street

1651 Poplar Street ·
Location

1651 Poplar Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1204 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED ***

This stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch-style home in Denver will welcome you with 1,204 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a main floor bath, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Tenant perk; ADT services included with the rental through 11/01/2020. If continued ADT services are wanted, services will continue at $57/month until 07/28/2021.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and William H McNichols Park. Also nearby are Quince Coffee House, King Soopers, UCHeath, Aurora Town Center, Shop at Northfield, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-225, and I-70.

1 dog up to 15 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and weekly mowing through labor day weekend.

*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Poplar Street have any available units?
1651 Poplar Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 Poplar Street have?
Some of 1651 Poplar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Poplar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Poplar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 Poplar Street is pet friendly.
Does 1651 Poplar Street offer parking?
Yes, 1651 Poplar Street does offer parking.
Does 1651 Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1651 Poplar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 1651 Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 1651 Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 Poplar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
