1641 S Zuni St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Roommate wanted! Lovely ranch style home! - Come check out this fantastic house! The kitchen has a built-in microwave, lovely cabinetry (and a lot of them!), a ceiling fan, more! The main floor bathroom has been redone with lovely upgrades.



Gorgeous flooring includes hardwoods and modern tile!



Nice sized lean-to adds lots of useful storage! In addition, there is a storage shed in the backyard!



Washer and dryer pictured may change, but are provided



Come meet your new roommate! Your portion of this home is the 2 bedrooms on the mainfloor and the family room. The rest of the house, such as kitchen, laundry, storage, and, outdoor areas are shared with a roommate.



Energy efficient swamp cooler



Out back, you will find a great covered patio and sizeable fenced yard.



Basement is occupied with your new roommate.



Pets welcome max of 2 pets with $100 additional deposit per pet.



$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



(RLNE5031060)