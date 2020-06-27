All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:58 AM

1641 S Zuni St

1641 South Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

1641 South Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80219
Ruby Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Roommate wanted! Lovely ranch style home! - Come check out this fantastic house! The kitchen has a built-in microwave, lovely cabinetry (and a lot of them!), a ceiling fan, more! The main floor bathroom has been redone with lovely upgrades.

Gorgeous flooring includes hardwoods and modern tile!

Nice sized lean-to adds lots of useful storage! In addition, there is a storage shed in the backyard!

Washer and dryer pictured may change, but are provided

Come meet your new roommate! Your portion of this home is the 2 bedrooms on the mainfloor and the family room. The rest of the house, such as kitchen, laundry, storage, and, outdoor areas are shared with a roommate.

Energy efficient swamp cooler

Out back, you will find a great covered patio and sizeable fenced yard.

Basement is occupied with your new roommate.

Pets welcome max of 2 pets with $100 additional deposit per pet.

$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

(RLNE5031060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 S Zuni St have any available units?
1641 S Zuni St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 S Zuni St have?
Some of 1641 S Zuni St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 S Zuni St currently offering any rent specials?
1641 S Zuni St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 S Zuni St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 S Zuni St is pet friendly.
Does 1641 S Zuni St offer parking?
No, 1641 S Zuni St does not offer parking.
Does 1641 S Zuni St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1641 S Zuni St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 S Zuni St have a pool?
No, 1641 S Zuni St does not have a pool.
Does 1641 S Zuni St have accessible units?
No, 1641 S Zuni St does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 S Zuni St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 S Zuni St does not have units with dishwashers.
