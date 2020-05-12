1639 Ogden St

Amenities

Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a 5 unit building in No Capital Hill area. Built in 1896, approximately 500 square feet unit with vintage architecture (remodeled), high ceilings and hardwood floors. Upper apartment that shares building entrance with one other unit. Living room has hardwood floors and lots of nature light. Small kitchen includes appliances. Bathroom has been upgraded with claw foot tub/shower. Closet in hallway adjacent to bathroom. Radiator heat; no AC. Laundry in basement shared with other residents in building. Additional $75 month for utilities and garbage. Parking space available for $45/month. Sorry no pets. Available March 1st. Call Terrie Clark, 719-492-5530 for showing.