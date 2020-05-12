All apartments in Denver
1639 Ogden St

1639 North Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1639 North Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Downtown Denver

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3aeb99d07f ----
***TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: CALL TERRIE 719-492-5530***

Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a 5 unit building in No Capital Hill area. Built in 1896, approximately 500 square feet unit with vintage architecture (remodeled), high ceilings and hardwood floors. Upper apartment that shares building entrance with one other unit. Living room has hardwood floors and lots of nature light. Small kitchen includes appliances. Bathroom has been upgraded with claw foot tub/shower. Closet in hallway adjacent to bathroom. Radiator heat; no AC. Laundry in basement shared with other residents in building. Additional $75 month for utilities and garbage. Parking space available for $45/month. Sorry no pets. Available March 1st. Call Terrie Clark, 719-492-5530 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 Ogden St have any available units?
1639 Ogden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 Ogden St have?
Some of 1639 Ogden St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 Ogden St currently offering any rent specials?
1639 Ogden St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 Ogden St pet-friendly?
No, 1639 Ogden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1639 Ogden St offer parking?
Yes, 1639 Ogden St does offer parking.
Does 1639 Ogden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 Ogden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 Ogden St have a pool?
No, 1639 Ogden St does not have a pool.
Does 1639 Ogden St have accessible units?
No, 1639 Ogden St does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 Ogden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1639 Ogden St does not have units with dishwashers.
