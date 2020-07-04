16080 E 47th Drive

Amenities
Brand New Townhouse at AVION Denver Connection - Property Id: 182781
Brand New William Lyon Homes townhome. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 half baths with an attached 2 car garage. This is an AMAZING property. EVERYTHING IS NEW! Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer are also included. Begin the new year with a new home! CALL for a private showing @ 720-989-0288 or text me and I'll send you a 3D video of the property. Cell 720-989-0288
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182781
Property Id 182781
(RLNE5368590)