Denver, CO
16080 E 47th Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

16080 E 47th Drive

16080 East 47th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16080 East 47th Drive, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New Townhouse at AVION Denver Connection - Property Id: 182781

Brand New William Lyon Homes townhome. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 half baths with an attached 2 car garage. This is an AMAZING property. EVERYTHING IS NEW! Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer are also included. Begin the new year with a new home! CALL for a private showing @ 720-989-0288 or text me and I'll send you a 3D video of the property. Cell 720-989-0288
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182781
Property Id 182781

(RLNE5368590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16080 E 47th Drive have any available units?
16080 E 47th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 16080 E 47th Drive have?
Some of 16080 E 47th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16080 E 47th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16080 E 47th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16080 E 47th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16080 E 47th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16080 E 47th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16080 E 47th Drive offers parking.
Does 16080 E 47th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16080 E 47th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16080 E 47th Drive have a pool?
No, 16080 E 47th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16080 E 47th Drive have accessible units?
No, 16080 E 47th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16080 E 47th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16080 E 47th Drive has units with dishwashers.

