16078 East 47th Drive

*** 15 MONTH LEASE ***



This stunning newly built 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with 1,418 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and enjoy access to the community pool or clubhouse. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Parkfield lake. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Northfield Stapleton, DIA, Best Buy, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Greenwood Elementary School, DSST: Green Valley Ranch Middle School, and Collegiate Prep Academy.



1 pet under 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes yard care and snow removal.



