16078 East 47th Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:09 AM

16078 East 47th Drive

16078 East 47th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16078 East 47th Drive, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
*** 15 MONTH LEASE ***

This stunning newly built 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with 1,418 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and enjoy access to the community pool or clubhouse. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Parkfield lake. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Northfield Stapleton, DIA, Best Buy, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Greenwood Elementary School, DSST: Green Valley Ranch Middle School, and Collegiate Prep Academy.

1 pet under 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes yard care and snow removal.

*** 15 MONTH LEASE ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16078 East 47th Drive have any available units?
16078 East 47th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 16078 East 47th Drive have?
Some of 16078 East 47th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16078 East 47th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16078 East 47th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16078 East 47th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16078 East 47th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16078 East 47th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16078 East 47th Drive offers parking.
Does 16078 East 47th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16078 East 47th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16078 East 47th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16078 East 47th Drive has a pool.
Does 16078 East 47th Drive have accessible units?
No, 16078 East 47th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16078 East 47th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16078 East 47th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

