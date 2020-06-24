All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1607 Vrain Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1607 Vrain Street
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

1607 Vrain Street

1607 Vrain St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1607 Vrain St, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Renovated 2BD, 1BA Lakeside Bungalow, with Street Parking - Wonderful updated apartment home located one block from Sloan's Lake. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, and fantastic natural sunlight. The unit also offers and updated kitchen and bathroom, with washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy the shared backyard, and the easy walking distance to Sloan's Lake Park. Schedule a viewing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a flat $50 monthly water, gas, trash, recycling and sewer fee paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Representative: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4730569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Vrain Street have any available units?
1607 Vrain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Vrain Street have?
Some of 1607 Vrain Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Vrain Street currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Vrain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Vrain Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 Vrain Street is pet friendly.
Does 1607 Vrain Street offer parking?
No, 1607 Vrain Street does not offer parking.
Does 1607 Vrain Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 Vrain Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Vrain Street have a pool?
No, 1607 Vrain Street does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Vrain Street have accessible units?
No, 1607 Vrain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Vrain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Vrain Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University