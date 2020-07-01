1605 Harrison St

Amenities

Lovely home in the South City Park neighborhood - only 1 block from City Park and several bars and restaurants. The main floor has plenty of space with a living room, dining room, kitchen, large bedroom, and full bath. Other features include: gas range in kitchen, new refrigerator, hardwood floors throughout first and second level, a large office space in addition to the 4 bedrooms, lots of storage, and a finished tiled basement with family room. Outside, the property includes a detached 1-car garage, additional off-street parking pad, and a private, shaded, fenced-in back yard. The home is a short drive or bike ride to downtown and walking distance to the Denver Zoo and Museum of Nature and Science. Conveniently located for access to Denver International Airport for frequent travelers and the Anschutz Medical Center for hospital workers. The house is within the Teller Elementary and East High School areas. Washer and dryer included. Pets under 50 lbs are welcome with a pet fee.

