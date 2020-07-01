All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1605 Harrison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1605 Harrison St
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

1605 Harrison St

1605 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1605 Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House in South City Park - Property Id: 164348

Lovely home in the South City Park neighborhood - only 1 block from City Park and several bars and restaurants. The main floor has plenty of space with a living room, dining room, kitchen, large bedroom, and full bath. Other features include: gas range in kitchen, new refrigerator, hardwood floors throughout first and second level, a large office space in addition to the 4 bedrooms, lots of storage, and a finished tiled basement with family room. Outside, the property includes a detached 1-car garage, additional off-street parking pad, and a private, shaded, fenced-in back yard. The home is a short drive or bike ride to downtown and walking distance to the Denver Zoo and Museum of Nature and Science. Conveniently located for access to Denver International Airport for frequent travelers and the Anschutz Medical Center for hospital workers. The house is within the Teller Elementary and East High School areas. Washer and dryer included. Pets under 50 lbs are welcome with a pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164348p
Property Id 164348

(RLNE5195857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Harrison St have any available units?
1605 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Harrison St have?
Some of 1605 Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Harrison St offers parking.
Does 1605 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 1605 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 1605 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Harrison St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University