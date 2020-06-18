1600 S. Albion St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/70f3d23038 ---- Located in the Virginia Village neighborhood, 1600 South Albion offers renovated 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, complete with new designer flooring and lighting. Updated kitchens feature grainte countertops and stainless appliances, including refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Each apartment has a private or shared deck, in-wall air conditioners, and select units have mountain views. Reserved parking is available, and 2 pets are allowed, with a weight limit of 35 lbs each. The Virginia Village neighborhood is located in southeast Denver near the intersection of Colorado Blvd and I-25. Established in the 50s and 60s, this neighborhood contains an eclectic mix of mid-century homes, and features Ash Grove Park, Ellis Elementary School, and the Virginia Village library. Nearby you’ll find plenty of restaurants such as Ester's Pub & Pizza, and Little Anita's, as well as shopping opportunities at Cherry Creek North Mall.