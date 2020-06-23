All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2

1600 N Humboldt St · No Longer Available
Location

1600 N Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 Available 03/15/19 UPTOWN/CITY PARK WEST, GREAT LOCATION, LARGE 1 BED W/ OFFICE ALCOVE, HEAT PAID! - To schedule a showing call or text 303-683-1774 -or- Use our online scheduling tool https://calendly.com/modshowings/humboldt

12 month lease
Available 3/15/19
Tenants pay electric only.
Owner pays Heat, Hot Water, Water/Sewer/Trash/Recycling.
Max 2 pets allowed with $400 refundable deposit each and $35/mo pet rent each.
No smoking.

MOD Properties now offering 1 bed, 1 bath condo with 650 square feet built in 1890. Amazing unit. Garden level but just barely. Great light from southern exposure the entire length of the unit. Most utilities paid! Unit feels big, large kitchen with lots of counter space and large bedroom. Small alcove off living area great for an office/separate sitting area or more secluded dining space. High efficiency washer/dryer in unit. Shared back porch. Unbeatable location, just one block to all the dining/nightlife on 17th and great access to downtown, St Josephs and surrounding hospitals and Cherry Creek.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.

(RLNE4660162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 have any available units?
1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 have?
Some of 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 offer parking?
No, 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 have a pool?
No, 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 has units with dishwashers.
