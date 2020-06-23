Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1600 N. Humboldt St. #1/2 Available 03/15/19 UPTOWN/CITY PARK WEST, GREAT LOCATION, LARGE 1 BED W/ OFFICE ALCOVE, HEAT PAID! - To schedule a showing call or text 303-683-1774 -or- Use our online scheduling tool https://calendly.com/modshowings/humboldt



12 month lease

Available 3/15/19

Tenants pay electric only.

Owner pays Heat, Hot Water, Water/Sewer/Trash/Recycling.

Max 2 pets allowed with $400 refundable deposit each and $35/mo pet rent each.

No smoking.



MOD Properties now offering 1 bed, 1 bath condo with 650 square feet built in 1890. Amazing unit. Garden level but just barely. Great light from southern exposure the entire length of the unit. Most utilities paid! Unit feels big, large kitchen with lots of counter space and large bedroom. Small alcove off living area great for an office/separate sitting area or more secluded dining space. High efficiency washer/dryer in unit. Shared back porch. Unbeatable location, just one block to all the dining/nightlife on 17th and great access to downtown, St Josephs and surrounding hospitals and Cherry Creek.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.



(RLNE4660162)