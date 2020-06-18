1594 S. Albion St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry bike storage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/930e2980b6 ---- 1594 South Albion offers large 1 or 2 bedroom apartments, many of which have been updated with new appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, plus new paint and carpeting. The building offers free basic internet, air conditioning, laundry facilities, bike storage and outdoor courtyard. The Virginia Village neighborhood is located in southeast Denver near the intersection of Colorado Blvd and I-25. Established in the 50s and 60s, this neighborhood contains an eclectic mix of mid-century homes, and features Ash Grove Park, Ellis Elementary School, and the Virginia Village library. Nearby you’ll find plenty of restaurants such as Ester's Pub & Pizza, and Little Anita's, as well as shopping opportunities at Cherry Creek North Mall.