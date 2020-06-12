All apartments in Denver
1588 S. Albion St.

1588 South Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

1588 South Albion Street, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bcd7f8e02f ---- 1588 South Albion offers large 1 or 2 bedroom apartments, many of which have been updated with stainless appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, plus new paint and carpeting. The building offers free basic internet, air conditioning, laundry facilities, and a courtyard with seating and a small dog run. The Virginia Village neighborhood is located in southeast Denver near the intersection of Colorado Blvd and I-25. Established in the 50s and 60s, this neighborhood contains an eclectic mix of mid-century homes, and features Ash Grove Park, Ellis Elementary School, and the Virginia Village library. Nearby you&rsquo;ll find plenty of restaurants such as Ester's Pub & Pizza, and Little Anita's, as well as shopping opportunities at Cherry Creek North Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1588 S. Albion St. have any available units?
1588 S. Albion St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1588 S. Albion St. have?
Some of 1588 S. Albion St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1588 S. Albion St. currently offering any rent specials?
1588 S. Albion St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 S. Albion St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1588 S. Albion St. is pet friendly.
Does 1588 S. Albion St. offer parking?
No, 1588 S. Albion St. does not offer parking.
Does 1588 S. Albion St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1588 S. Albion St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 S. Albion St. have a pool?
No, 1588 S. Albion St. does not have a pool.
Does 1588 S. Albion St. have accessible units?
No, 1588 S. Albion St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 S. Albion St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1588 S. Albion St. has units with dishwashers.
