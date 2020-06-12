1588 S. Albion St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bcd7f8e02f ---- 1588 South Albion offers large 1 or 2 bedroom apartments, many of which have been updated with stainless appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, plus new paint and carpeting. The building offers free basic internet, air conditioning, laundry facilities, and a courtyard with seating and a small dog run. The Virginia Village neighborhood is located in southeast Denver near the intersection of Colorado Blvd and I-25. Established in the 50s and 60s, this neighborhood contains an eclectic mix of mid-century homes, and features Ash Grove Park, Ellis Elementary School, and the Virginia Village library. Nearby you’ll find plenty of restaurants such as Ester's Pub & Pizza, and Little Anita's, as well as shopping opportunities at Cherry Creek North Mall.