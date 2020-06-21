All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1579 W Burlington Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1579 W Burlington Plaza
Last updated May 30 2020 at 5:27 PM

1579 W Burlington Plaza

1579 West Burlington Place · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1579 West Burlington Place, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Lovely single-family home with 2 bedroom, 1 bath in northwest Denver. Just north of Sunnyside and Highland neighborhoods with easy access to I-70 and 10 minutes to downtown Denver. Close to Regis University. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and an updated bathroom. Kitchen features a gas range and plenty of cupboard space. Enclosed sun-room offers additional space for a home office or family room. Washer/dryer in unit. Large fenced yard with patio. Air-conditioning. One-car garage. Water and trash included. Tenant pays gas, electric and cable/internet. Pets OK with $250 nonrefundable pet deposit. Available July 1st. Due at lease signing: 1st months rent, $150.00 Lease Administration fee, $7.00 P&R fee. Due at move in: Security deposit equal to one months rent, any prorated rent Offered by Logan Richard at Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1579 W Burlington Plaza have any available units?
1579 W Burlington Plaza has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1579 W Burlington Plaza have?
Some of 1579 W Burlington Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1579 W Burlington Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1579 W Burlington Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1579 W Burlington Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 1579 W Burlington Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 1579 W Burlington Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 1579 W Burlington Plaza does offer parking.
Does 1579 W Burlington Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1579 W Burlington Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1579 W Burlington Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 1579 W Burlington Plaza has a pool.
Does 1579 W Burlington Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1579 W Burlington Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1579 W Burlington Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1579 W Burlington Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1579 W Burlington Plaza?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity