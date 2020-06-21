1579 W Burlington Plaza

Amenities

Lovely single-family home with 2 bedroom, 1 bath in northwest Denver. Just north of Sunnyside and Highland neighborhoods with easy access to I-70 and 10 minutes to downtown Denver. Close to Regis University. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and an updated bathroom. Kitchen features a gas range and plenty of cupboard space. Enclosed sun-room offers additional space for a home office or family room. Washer/dryer in unit. Large fenced yard with patio. Air-conditioning. One-car garage. Water and trash included. Tenant pays gas, electric and cable/internet. Pets OK with $250 nonrefundable pet deposit. Available July 1st. Due at lease signing: 1st months rent, $150.00 Lease Administration fee, $7.00 P&R fee. Due at move in: Security deposit equal to one months rent, any prorated rent Offered by Logan Richard at Renters Warehouse.