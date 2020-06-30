All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1571 Humboldt St 504

1571 Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1571 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
new construction
Unit 504 Available 01/23/20 Brand New Micro Units in Uptown & City Park - Property Id: 154040

BRAND NEW!! AVAIL UNITS SUBJECT TO CHANGE..... This newly constructed building is chock full of incredible amenities in Denver's Uptown neighborhood. Think: in-unit laundry, the latest appliance fixtures, and even a rooftop deck. With 1 beds and micro studio options, you're able to choose the amount of space that best-fits your lifestyle and needs. Not to mention, Uptown offers tons of great dining, entertainment, & nightlife options meaning you'll never run out of new foods to eat & new places to explore. One mile from Downtown and few blocks to City Park. ****NO PET BUILDING 9 M LEASE - 18 M LEASE OPTIONS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154040
Property Id 154040

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5383016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 Humboldt St 504 have any available units?
1571 Humboldt St 504 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1571 Humboldt St 504 have?
Some of 1571 Humboldt St 504's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1571 Humboldt St 504 currently offering any rent specials?
1571 Humboldt St 504 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 Humboldt St 504 pet-friendly?
No, 1571 Humboldt St 504 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1571 Humboldt St 504 offer parking?
No, 1571 Humboldt St 504 does not offer parking.
Does 1571 Humboldt St 504 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1571 Humboldt St 504 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 Humboldt St 504 have a pool?
No, 1571 Humboldt St 504 does not have a pool.
Does 1571 Humboldt St 504 have accessible units?
No, 1571 Humboldt St 504 does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 Humboldt St 504 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1571 Humboldt St 504 has units with dishwashers.

