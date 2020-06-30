1571 Humboldt St 504

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher new construction

Unit 504 Available 01/23/20 Brand New Micro Units in Uptown & City Park - Property Id: 154040



BRAND NEW!! AVAIL UNITS SUBJECT TO CHANGE..... This newly constructed building is chock full of incredible amenities in Denver's Uptown neighborhood. Think: in-unit laundry, the latest appliance fixtures, and even a rooftop deck. With 1 beds and micro studio options, you're able to choose the amount of space that best-fits your lifestyle and needs. Not to mention, Uptown offers tons of great dining, entertainment, & nightlife options meaning you'll never run out of new foods to eat & new places to explore. One mile from Downtown and few blocks to City Park. ****NO PET BUILDING 9 M LEASE - 18 M LEASE OPTIONS

No Pets Allowed



