15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 Available 07/08/20 Fresh, Spacious, and Affordable 2 bed Condo for Rent!

taylor.wagner@realatlas.com

720-295-1834



Located near I-70 / Chambers Road / Pena Blvd airport exchange, this condo is conveniently located and ready for move-in! Easy access to light rail, shopping (Safeway, Wal-Mart Super Center, Best Buy), restaurants and Anschutz Medical complex. A modern, secure, gated building with reserved (and secure) covered parking is a quick elevator ride (or stairs!) down large, well lit common area hallways to your future home.



Amenities include: secure building entrance, secure garage w/ assigned parking space, elevator and hot tub. Adjacent to large park, walking trails & lake. Conveniently located just north of I-70 & Chambers, close to Downtown & Airport. Immediate area has food, shopping & entertainment outside front door. 3rd floor unit with elevator access. Balcony has access from family room & master bedroom and is plumbed for a gas grill. Washer & dryer included. Large master suite with walk-in closet, ceiling fan & balcony access. Custom stamped concrete flooring in bathroom!



Deposit: $1595

Rent: $1595

Utilities: $50 flat fee for water, sewer, trash. Resident pays energy



We require 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. We also like to see a fairly clean credit report and good references!



Text Taylor @ 720-295-1834 for more information or to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



