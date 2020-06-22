All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315

15475 East Andrews Drive · (303) 242-8980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15475 East Andrews Drive, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 Available 07/08/20 Fresh, Spacious, and Affordable 2 bed Condo for Rent! - Taylor Wagner
taylor.wagner@realatlas.com
720-295-1834

Located near I-70 / Chambers Road / Pena Blvd airport exchange, this condo is conveniently located and ready for move-in! Easy access to light rail, shopping (Safeway, Wal-Mart Super Center, Best Buy), restaurants and Anschutz Medical complex. A modern, secure, gated building with reserved (and secure) covered parking is a quick elevator ride (or stairs!) down large, well lit common area hallways to your future home.

Amenities include: secure building entrance, secure garage w/ assigned parking space, elevator and hot tub. Adjacent to large park, walking trails & lake. Conveniently located just north of I-70 & Chambers, close to Downtown & Airport. Immediate area has food, shopping & entertainment outside front door. 3rd floor unit with elevator access. Balcony has access from family room & master bedroom and is plumbed for a gas grill. Washer & dryer included. Large master suite with walk-in closet, ceiling fan & balcony access. Custom stamped concrete flooring in bathroom!

Deposit: $1595
Rent: $1595
Utilities: $50 flat fee for water, sewer, trash. Resident pays energy

We require 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. We also like to see a fairly clean credit report and good references!

Text Taylor @ 720-295-1834 for more information or to schedule a showing!

Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate @ REALTOR

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5102039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 have any available units?
15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 have?
Some of 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 currently offering any rent specials?
15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 pet-friendly?
No, 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 offer parking?
Yes, 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 does offer parking.
Does 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 have a pool?
No, 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 does not have a pool.
Does 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 have accessible units?
No, 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 does not have accessible units.
Does 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 does not have units with dishwashers.
