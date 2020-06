Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a gorgeous home steps from Sloans lake and very close to the new Sloans Lake Development. Neighborhood feel, yet out onto the highway in minutes in the morning! This has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office plus additional room which would be used for 3rd bedroom. Wood floors HIGH ceilings. Great front porch to call home.



Renovations being completed, interior will be granite grey when completed.