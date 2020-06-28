All apartments in Denver
152 W Ellsworth Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

152 W Ellsworth Ave

152 West Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

152 West Ellsworth Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
bocce court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Charming bungalow in the historic Baker neighborhood within walking distance of the shops and restaurants on Broadway and one block from Daley Park. The house is located on a quiet tree-lined street yet close to downtown. A large fully fenced-in backyard adds to the appeal. Highly coveted off-street parking for two vehicles is included. Tall windows fill this home with light. Original wood floors, high ceilings and beautiful trim make this bungalow full of historic character but with modern conveniences. A large, light-filled kitchen has designer touches and a modern appliances. A spacious mudroom/laundry room add to the amenities this home has to offer. This property is a smoke-free environment.

$2,175/month, $2,400 for security deposit. $50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays for storm-water, trash and recycling. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as water/sewer, electic/gas, cable/data.

Pets allowed subject to rents, fees, and deposit. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises.

Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 W Ellsworth Ave have any available units?
152 W Ellsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 W Ellsworth Ave have?
Some of 152 W Ellsworth Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 W Ellsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
152 W Ellsworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 W Ellsworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 W Ellsworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 152 W Ellsworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 152 W Ellsworth Ave offers parking.
Does 152 W Ellsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 W Ellsworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 W Ellsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 152 W Ellsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 152 W Ellsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 152 W Ellsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 152 W Ellsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 W Ellsworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

