152 W Ellsworth Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking bocce court

Charming bungalow in the historic Baker neighborhood within walking distance of the shops and restaurants on Broadway and one block from Daley Park. The house is located on a quiet tree-lined street yet close to downtown. A large fully fenced-in backyard adds to the appeal. Highly coveted off-street parking for two vehicles is included. Tall windows fill this home with light. Original wood floors, high ceilings and beautiful trim make this bungalow full of historic character but with modern conveniences. A large, light-filled kitchen has designer touches and a modern appliances. A spacious mudroom/laundry room add to the amenities this home has to offer. This property is a smoke-free environment.



$2,175/month, $2,400 for security deposit. $50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays for storm-water, trash and recycling. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as water/sewer, electic/gas, cable/data.



Pets allowed subject to rents, fees, and deposit. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises.



Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.