All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1515 East 9th Avenue - 1
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:45 PM

1515 East 9th Avenue - 1

1515 East 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1515 East 9th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
Renovated Luxury Condo at The Waldman with Beautiful Open Kitchen!

Virtual Tours Available!

AVAILABILITY DATE: April 18, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One medium dog negotiable (45lbs and under)

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Great location next to Cheesman Park!
* 2 bed/ 1 bath (Owner will add privacy door to 2nd bedroom if needed)
* High-end finishes throughout
* Spacious kitchen with beautiful updates
* Includes private storage unit (storage unit #S14) and bike storage room in building
* 1 reserved garage space available for $150/mo
* Washer & Dryer in basement (coin operated)

GARAGE/PARKING: 1 garage space available for $150/mo.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Condo, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: $150 flat fee for water, trash, gas and electric
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: No A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Flat fee $150/mo

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 East 9th Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University