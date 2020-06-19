1485 Clayton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

- Stainless steel appliances

- Reserved parking space included - ($25/extra space if available)

- Dining area

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Lots of space and square footage- over 800 square feet

- Walking distance to dozens of trendy restaurants, pubs, boutique shops, theaters, and more

- Real hardwood flooring

- Large closets

- Beautifully modernized living area with brushed metal accents and track lighting

- Forced-air heating

- Central air

- Storage locker

- Just steps from high-frequency bus route offering fast service to and from downtown Denver

- Walking distance to Cheesman Park



$45 App fee (each adult over 18)

$45 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, central air, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electric

$800 Security Deposit

No pets, please



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



Thank you for viewing!



