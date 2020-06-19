1485 Clayton St

Amenities
- Stainless steel appliances
- Reserved parking space included - ($25/extra space if available)
- Dining area
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Lots of space and square footage- over 800 square feet
- Walking distance to dozens of trendy restaurants, pubs, boutique shops, theaters, and more
- Real hardwood flooring
- Large closets
- Beautifully modernized living area with brushed metal accents and track lighting
- Forced-air heating
- Central air
- Storage locker
- Just steps from high-frequency bus route offering fast service to and from downtown Denver
- Walking distance to Cheesman Park
$45 App fee (each adult over 18)
$45 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, central air, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electric
$800 Security Deposit
No pets, please
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
Thank you for viewing!
