Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

1485 Clayton St

1485 Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1485 Clayton Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08bf9e10d4 ----

- Stainless steel appliances
- Reserved parking space included - ($25/extra space if available)
- Dining area
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Lots of space and square footage- over 800 square feet
- Walking distance to dozens of trendy restaurants, pubs, boutique shops, theaters, and more
- Real hardwood flooring
- Large closets
- Beautifully modernized living area with brushed metal accents and track lighting
- Forced-air heating
- Central air
- Storage locker
- Just steps from high-frequency bus route offering fast service to and from downtown Denver
- Walking distance to Cheesman Park

$45 App fee (each adult over 18)
$45 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, central air, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electric
$800 Security Deposit
No pets, please

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Thank you for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

