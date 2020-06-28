All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1469 Williams

1469 North Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1469 North Williams Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a16b230e2 ---- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CAPITOL HILL - VINTAGE BUILDING- HARDWOOD FLOORS - WALKING DISTANCE TO CHEESMAN PARK! - FREE HIGH SPEED WIFI! AVAILABLE OCTOBER 11TH!! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease $985 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1469 Williams). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 Williams have any available units?
1469 Williams doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1469 Williams have?
Some of 1469 Williams's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 Williams currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Williams is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 Williams pet-friendly?
Yes, 1469 Williams is pet friendly.
Does 1469 Williams offer parking?
No, 1469 Williams does not offer parking.
Does 1469 Williams have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1469 Williams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 Williams have a pool?
No, 1469 Williams does not have a pool.
Does 1469 Williams have accessible units?
No, 1469 Williams does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 Williams have units with dishwashers?
No, 1469 Williams does not have units with dishwashers.
