1455 Vine Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da0b22602f ---- The Vines Apartments have been recently updated, with newer appliances, contemporary paint colors, new flooring and carpeting, and designer lighting and hardware. Building amenities include on-site laundry, additional storage, and courtyard. The Vines is located in the Congress Park neighborhood, just a few blocks from Cheesman Park and City Park. Nearby hot spots include Pete?s Kitchen, Vine Street Pub, Pinche Tacos, Tattered Cover Bookstore, Twist and Shout, and the Denver Film Center. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Additional Storage Air Conditioner Completely Renovated Contemporary Wall Colors Courtyard Designer Lighting Disposal Near Cheesman Park Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds Wireless Internet