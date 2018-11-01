All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

Location

1455 Vine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da0b22602f ---- The Vines Apartments have been recently updated, with newer appliances, contemporary paint colors, new flooring and carpeting, and designer lighting and hardware. Building amenities include on-site laundry, additional storage, and courtyard. The Vines is located in the Congress Park neighborhood, just a few blocks from Cheesman Park and City Park. Nearby hot spots include Pete?s Kitchen, Vine Street Pub, Pinche Tacos, Tattered Cover Bookstore, Twist and Shout, and the Denver Film Center. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Additional Storage Air Conditioner Completely Renovated Contemporary Wall Colors Courtyard Designer Lighting Disposal Near Cheesman Park Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 Vine Street have any available units?
1455 Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 Vine Street have?
Some of 1455 Vine Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1455 Vine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1455 Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1455 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1455 Vine Street offers parking.
Does 1455 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1455 Vine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 1455 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1455 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 1455 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1455 Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

