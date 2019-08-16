All apartments in Denver
1454 Little Raven St
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

1454 Little Raven St

1454 Little Raven Street · No Longer Available
Location

1454 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
Affordable Studio in Riverfront Park / LoHI Denver - Property Id: 259021

Two units ready for May move in. Convenient location close to the river passing through downtown, the Denver trail system, Union Station, 16th St Mall, and Metropolitan University Denver campus.

Community Amenities:
Convenient Access to Downtown and I-25 + I-70, Covered Parking Available, iCaf w/ Coffee Bar, Located on RTD Route + Lush Landscaping, Near the Platte River & Commons Park. Newly-Expanded Fitness Center + Yoga studio, Resort-Inspired Pool and Spa with Gaming Zone and Grilling Stations, Walking Distance to Pepsi Center.

Apartment Interiors:
Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, Cozy, Double-Sided Fireplaces*, Flat-Top Stoves, Washer and Dryer, Balconies or Patios, Rooftop Patios*, Soaring 9-Foot Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Walk-In Closets, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259021
Property Id 259021

(RLNE5770713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 Little Raven St have any available units?
1454 Little Raven St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 Little Raven St have?
Some of 1454 Little Raven St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 Little Raven St currently offering any rent specials?
1454 Little Raven St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 Little Raven St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1454 Little Raven St is pet friendly.
Does 1454 Little Raven St offer parking?
Yes, 1454 Little Raven St offers parking.
Does 1454 Little Raven St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1454 Little Raven St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 Little Raven St have a pool?
Yes, 1454 Little Raven St has a pool.
Does 1454 Little Raven St have accessible units?
No, 1454 Little Raven St does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 Little Raven St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454 Little Raven St has units with dishwashers.

