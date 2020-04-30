All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 9 2019 at 11:52 PM

1448 Quitman Street

1448 Quitman St
Location

1448 Quitman St, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/06/19 Beautifully remodeled home by Sloans Lake - Property Id: 79270

Available now is this recently remodeled, pet friendly house in the West Colfax area of the Denver Highlands, just three blocks from Sloan's Lake, with 2BR/2BA/1250SF. The main floor has beautiful wood floors throughout, bedroom, full bathroom, living room, laundry area with washer/dryer and kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including a gas range plus Granite Countertops. The finished lower level has the Master Suite plus second living room. Features include central air, Honeycomb blinds throughout, completely fenced front yard with privacy fencing and sprinkler system, large fenced and private patio in back and a one car detached garage with plenty of street parking in front. Great location just two blocks to Perry Train Station, walking distance to Alamo Drafthouse, Starbucks, Sloan's Tap & Burger, Seedstock Brewery and just two and a half miles from downtown Denver. Water and trash removal are included, tenant pays for gas/electric which averages about $65 per month.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Quitman Street have any available units?
1448 Quitman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 Quitman Street have?
Some of 1448 Quitman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Quitman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Quitman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Quitman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 Quitman Street is pet friendly.
Does 1448 Quitman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Quitman Street offers parking.
Does 1448 Quitman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1448 Quitman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Quitman Street have a pool?
No, 1448 Quitman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Quitman Street have accessible units?
No, 1448 Quitman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Quitman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 Quitman Street has units with dishwashers.
