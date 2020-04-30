1448 Quitman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 06/06/19 Beautifully remodeled home by Sloans Lake - Property Id: 79270



Available now is this recently remodeled, pet friendly house in the West Colfax area of the Denver Highlands, just three blocks from Sloan's Lake, with 2BR/2BA/1250SF. The main floor has beautiful wood floors throughout, bedroom, full bathroom, living room, laundry area with washer/dryer and kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including a gas range plus Granite Countertops. The finished lower level has the Master Suite plus second living room. Features include central air, Honeycomb blinds throughout, completely fenced front yard with privacy fencing and sprinkler system, large fenced and private patio in back and a one car detached garage with plenty of street parking in front. Great location just two blocks to Perry Train Station, walking distance to Alamo Drafthouse, Starbucks, Sloan's Tap & Burger, Seedstock Brewery and just two and a half miles from downtown Denver. Water and trash removal are included, tenant pays for gas/electric which averages about $65 per month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79270

Property Id 79270



(RLNE4874272)