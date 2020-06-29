Amenities
1420 Rosemary Street Available 04/01/20 Remodeled and Updated Brick Ranch in Fantastic Condition! - - Remodeled and updated brick ranch in fantastic condition with a great location
- 4 Bed (2 non-conforming) / 2 Bath / 2-Car Detached Garage + Large Fenced Yard
- Conveniently located in the heart of East Colfax yet just minutes to the Anschutz Medical Campus, Montclair, Stapleton and even Northfield
- West facing with rooms bathed in light
- Refinished HW floors throughout plus tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms
- Remodeled kitchen with ample cabinets plus stainless steel appliances
- Main floor living room plus large basement family room
- Two good-sized main floor bedrooms share a remodeled full hall bath
- Two additional non-conforming basement bedrooms use the updated 3/4 bathroom downstairs
- Large utility room with a full-size washer and dryer included
- Updated double-pane vinyl windows
- Huge fenced backyard with covered patio - perfect for entertaining
- Large 2-car detached garage off of the alley
(RLNE5557561)