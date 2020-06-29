All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

1420 Rosemary Street

1420 Rosemary Street · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Rosemary Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1420 Rosemary Street Available 04/01/20 Remodeled and Updated Brick Ranch in Fantastic Condition! - - Remodeled and updated brick ranch in fantastic condition with a great location
- 4 Bed (2 non-conforming) / 2 Bath / 2-Car Detached Garage + Large Fenced Yard
- Conveniently located in the heart of East Colfax yet just minutes to the Anschutz Medical Campus, Montclair, Stapleton and even Northfield
- West facing with rooms bathed in light
- Refinished HW floors throughout plus tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms
- Remodeled kitchen with ample cabinets plus stainless steel appliances
- Main floor living room plus large basement family room
- Two good-sized main floor bedrooms share a remodeled full hall bath
- Two additional non-conforming basement bedrooms use the updated 3/4 bathroom downstairs
- Large utility room with a full-size washer and dryer included
- Updated double-pane vinyl windows
- Huge fenced backyard with covered patio - perfect for entertaining
- Large 2-car detached garage off of the alley

(RLNE5557561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Rosemary Street have any available units?
1420 Rosemary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Rosemary Street have?
Some of 1420 Rosemary Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Rosemary Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Rosemary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Rosemary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Rosemary Street is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Rosemary Street offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Rosemary Street offers parking.
Does 1420 Rosemary Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 Rosemary Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Rosemary Street have a pool?
No, 1420 Rosemary Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Rosemary Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 Rosemary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Rosemary Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Rosemary Street does not have units with dishwashers.
