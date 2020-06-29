Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

1420 Rosemary Street Available 04/01/20 Remodeled and Updated Brick Ranch in Fantastic Condition! - - Remodeled and updated brick ranch in fantastic condition with a great location

- 4 Bed (2 non-conforming) / 2 Bath / 2-Car Detached Garage + Large Fenced Yard

- Conveniently located in the heart of East Colfax yet just minutes to the Anschutz Medical Campus, Montclair, Stapleton and even Northfield

- West facing with rooms bathed in light

- Refinished HW floors throughout plus tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms

- Remodeled kitchen with ample cabinets plus stainless steel appliances

- Main floor living room plus large basement family room

- Two good-sized main floor bedrooms share a remodeled full hall bath

- Two additional non-conforming basement bedrooms use the updated 3/4 bathroom downstairs

- Large utility room with a full-size washer and dryer included

- Updated double-pane vinyl windows

- Huge fenced backyard with covered patio - perfect for entertaining

- Large 2-car detached garage off of the alley



(RLNE5557561)