1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101
Last updated October 10 2019 at 6:06 PM

1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101

1415 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Minimum 12 month lease. First, last and security deposit. Visit www.MountainHavenCO.com to fill out a no-upfront fee aplication.
This 1901 property has been fully remodeled with stainless appliances, granite counters and rippled teak wood flooring. Walk to the Mines campus, downtown Golden, Clear Creek, and miles of hiking and biking. Uninterrupted views of downtown along with South Table Mountain. No pets are allowed at this property. Options can be discussed regarding use of 1 car garage, assigned parking, and street parking with permit. Unit also has separate storage unit for use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 have any available units?
1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 have?
Some of 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.

