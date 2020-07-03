1415 North Washington Street, Unit 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This 1901 property has been fully remodeled with stainless appliances, granite counters and rippled teak wood flooring. Walk to the Mines campus, downtown Golden, Clear Creek, and miles of hiking and biking. Uninterrupted views of downtown along with South Table Mountain. Washer/Dryer included. No pets are allowed at this property. Options can be discussed regarding use of 1 car garage, assigned parking, and street parking with permit. Unit also has separate storage unit for use. Water and trash included.

Minimum 12 month lease. First, last and security deposit. Visit www.MountainHavenCO.com to fill out a no-upfront fee aplication.

