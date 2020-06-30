All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1413 Steele St

1413 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
garage
media room
Renovated Two Bedroom close to City Park - Property Id: 161121

Enjoy city living at its finest in one of our pet-friendly one- or two-bedroom apartments at Liv On Steele, just a block away from Bluebird Theater. Become a regular at Denver Biscuit Co, Cerebral Brewing and several other hot Denver spots. You can get used to running most of your errands on bicycle or foot, Sprouts is right around the corner. Enjoy on-site access to the 24-hour fitness center and rare-for-the-area underground garage parking. With close proximity to Downtown, Cherry Creek and City Park, youll love the convenience and comfort of living at Liv On Steele.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161121
Property Id 161121

(RLNE5384881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Steele St have any available units?
1413 Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Steele St have?
Some of 1413 Steele St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Steele St offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Steele St offers parking.
Does 1413 Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Steele St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Steele St have a pool?
No, 1413 Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Steele St have accessible units?
No, 1413 Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Steele St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Steele St has units with dishwashers.

