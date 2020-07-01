1410 York Street

Amenities

This beautiful top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Congress Park will welcome you with 570 square feet of living space!



The beautifully remodeled kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, an open floor plan, newly remodeled bathroom, new carpet, new paint throughout, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Cheesman Park. Also nearby are Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature and Science, Civic Center, Denver Botanic Gardens, Cherry Creek Mall, Downtown Denver, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Colorado Blvd and I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.



