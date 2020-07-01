All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 13 2019 at 1:38 AM

1410 York Street

1410 York Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 York Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
This beautiful top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Congress Park will welcome you with 570 square feet of living space!

The beautifully remodeled kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, an open floor plan, newly remodeled bathroom, new carpet, new paint throughout, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Cheesman Park. Also nearby are Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature and Science, Civic Center, Denver Botanic Gardens, Cherry Creek Mall, Downtown Denver, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Colorado Blvd and I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 York Street have any available units?
1410 York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 York Street have?
Some of 1410 York Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 York Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 York Street pet-friendly?
No, 1410 York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1410 York Street offer parking?
Yes, 1410 York Street offers parking.
Does 1410 York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 York Street have a pool?
No, 1410 York Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 York Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 York Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 York Street does not have units with dishwashers.

