Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1401 Delgany St. #302

1401 Delgany Street · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Delgany Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Bright Delgany Lofts with Balcony! - Bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom loft in this awesome neighborhood. This building is located in Riverfront Park and has beautiful luxe finishes and great city views. All of the stainless appliances are included. The residence also includes a separate pantry and laundry area, with custom shelving and drawers for added storage. Dine al fresco, enjoy your morning coffee or evening wine while sitting out on your private balcony, which is also equipped with a natural gas hookup for your grill. The oversized master retreat boasts a large custom walk-in closet and an en suite 5-piece master bath. The large second bedroom, complete with its own custom closet, is perfectly situated on the other side of the residence, so privacy will never be an issue! The trials and tribulations of finding a parking space in the city are no longer yours as you will enjoy 2 deeded side-by-side parking spaces in the heated, private, secure underground parking garage. I know you have one last question: where will you store all of your outdoor gear? In your private secured storage space of course!

3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8cjHMpaNNKu

This building is dog-friendly for 1 dog under 25lbs with a $300 refundable pet deposit, $25/month pet rent and is Smoke-Free. $3,250/month, 1-month security deposit.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This apartment will not last
(720) 673-4882
rentAWpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5680540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Delgany St. #302 have any available units?
1401 Delgany St. #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Delgany St. #302 have?
Some of 1401 Delgany St. #302's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Delgany St. #302 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Delgany St. #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Delgany St. #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Delgany St. #302 is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Delgany St. #302 offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Delgany St. #302 offers parking.
Does 1401 Delgany St. #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Delgany St. #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Delgany St. #302 have a pool?
No, 1401 Delgany St. #302 does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Delgany St. #302 have accessible units?
No, 1401 Delgany St. #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Delgany St. #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Delgany St. #302 does not have units with dishwashers.

