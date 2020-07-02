1401 Delgany St. #302

Amenities

Bright Delgany Lofts with Balcony! - Bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom loft in this awesome neighborhood. This building is located in Riverfront Park and has beautiful luxe finishes and great city views. All of the stainless appliances are included. The residence also includes a separate pantry and laundry area, with custom shelving and drawers for added storage. Dine al fresco, enjoy your morning coffee or evening wine while sitting out on your private balcony, which is also equipped with a natural gas hookup for your grill. The oversized master retreat boasts a large custom walk-in closet and an en suite 5-piece master bath. The large second bedroom, complete with its own custom closet, is perfectly situated on the other side of the residence, so privacy will never be an issue! The trials and tribulations of finding a parking space in the city are no longer yours as you will enjoy 2 deeded side-by-side parking spaces in the heated, private, secure underground parking garage. I know you have one last question: where will you store all of your outdoor gear? In your private secured storage space of course!



3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8cjHMpaNNKu



This building is dog-friendly for 1 dog under 25lbs with a $300 refundable pet deposit, $25/month pet rent and is Smoke-Free. $3,250/month, 1-month security deposit.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



(720) 673-4882

rentAWpm.com



No Cats Allowed



