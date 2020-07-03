1387 Hudson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now



** Listing $100 under market



Beautiful, Cozy and Comfortable Tudor style house for rent in Denver's Mayfair Neighborhood. 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with new windows, blinds, paint, and original hardwood floors on main floor. Backyard has an extended spacious deck, nice space for a garden and single car garage with space for storage.



Excellent location is centrally located and 10 minutes to Downtown Denver, 10 minutes to Cherry Creek, and 10 minutes to Anchutz Medical Center.



New roof, new paint, new furnace, new windows and AC. Hardwood floors throughout.



Up to 2 Application fee refunded with sign year lease = $80 value.



** Willing to sign 18 month lease.



Rent includes water, sewer, and storm drains. Medium Dog or smaller ok, No Cats-too many ppl allergic, Non-smoking house.