1387 Hudson St
Last updated January 6 2020 at 5:33 AM

1387 Hudson St

1387 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1387 Hudson Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now

** Listing $100 under market

Beautiful, Cozy and Comfortable Tudor style house for rent in Denver's Mayfair Neighborhood. 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with new windows, blinds, paint, and original hardwood floors on main floor. Backyard has an extended spacious deck, nice space for a garden and single car garage with space for storage.

Excellent location is centrally located and 10 minutes to Downtown Denver, 10 minutes to Cherry Creek, and 10 minutes to Anchutz Medical Center.

New roof, new paint, new furnace, new windows and AC. Hardwood floors throughout.

Up to 2 Application fee refunded with sign year lease = $80 value.

** Willing to sign 18 month lease.

Rent includes water, sewer, and storm drains. Medium Dog or smaller ok, No Cats-too many ppl allergic, Non-smoking house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

