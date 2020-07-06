All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

1387 Hudson St

1387 South Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1387 South Hudson Street, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now

** Listing $100 under market

Beautiful, Cozy and Comfortable Tudor style house for rent in Denver's Mayfair Neighborhood. 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with new windows, blinds, paint, and original hardwood floors on main floor. Backyard has an extended spacious deck, nice space for a garden and single car garage with space for storage.

Excellent location is centrally located and 10 minutes to Downtown Denver, 10 minutes to Cherry Creek, and 10 minutes to Anchutz Medical Center.

New roof, new paint, new furnace, new windows and AC. Hardwood floors throughout.

Up to 2 Application fee refunded with sign year lease = $80 value.

** Willing to sign 18 month lease.

Rent includes water, sewer, and storm drains. Medium Dog or smaller ok, No Cats-too many ppl allergic, Non-smoking house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1387 Hudson St have any available units?
1387 Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1387 Hudson St have?
Some of 1387 Hudson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1387 Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
1387 Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1387 Hudson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1387 Hudson St is pet friendly.
Does 1387 Hudson St offer parking?
Yes, 1387 Hudson St offers parking.
Does 1387 Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1387 Hudson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1387 Hudson St have a pool?
No, 1387 Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 1387 Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 1387 Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1387 Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1387 Hudson St does not have units with dishwashers.

