1350 Lafayette St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/42cf1c10e2 ---- Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment With Community Rooftop Deck! Ultra High Speed Wi-fi Included! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 720-733-0487 Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment With Community Rooftop Deck! Ultra High Speed Wi-fi Included! One Bedroom Apartment, One Bathroom 1350 North Lafayette Street Denver, Colorado 80218 $1,100.00 Per Month Available - September 11th, 2019 One Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Approximately 550 Sq Ft. ?Unit/Property Features? - Hardwood Floors - Centrally Located - Good Closet Space - On-Site Laundry - Electric Paid by Tenant - Street Parking - Secured Entrance - Cats Allowed - Decorative Fireplace ?RATE DETAILS? 1350 Lafayette Street Lease Term - 12 Months Rent - $1,100.00 Per Month Utility Fee - $65.00 Per Month (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric) Security Deposit - $400.00* Application Fee - $45.00 (Per Adult, Non-Refundable) Cats Only, No Dogs Please $100 On Time Cat Fee $30.00 per month Cat Rent ?QUALIFICATIONS? - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. ?Rooms and Interior? . Hardwood Floors .Carpet In Bedroom .Bedroom Fits a Queen Bed . Open floor plan . Several Closets .Decorative Fireplace ?Kitchen and Bath? . Updated . Refrigerator . Laminate Floors . Shower and Tub . Storage Cabinets ?Utilities and Extras? . Wall Mounted Air-conditioning Included . Paid Laundry On Site . Water, Sewer, Trash and Gas Included, Tenant Responsible for all Electric. ?Building and Surroundings? . Rooftop Deck with BBQ . Secured Entry . Located off 13th and Lafayette Street . Walking Distance to Coffee Shops and Several Restaurants . Elevator . Washer and Dryer On Site ?Lease Terms? . Cats Only . No Sub-letting . Water, Sewer, Trash, and Gas Included in $40.00 Flat Rate . 12 Month Lease . Tenant Paid Parking Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com 720-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *