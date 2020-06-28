All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:55 PM

1350 Lafayette St

1350 North Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1350 North Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/42cf1c10e2 ---- Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment With Community Rooftop Deck! Ultra High Speed Wi-fi Included! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 720-733-0487 Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment With Community Rooftop Deck! Ultra High Speed Wi-fi Included! One Bedroom Apartment, One Bathroom 1350 North Lafayette Street Denver, Colorado 80218 $1,100.00 Per Month Available - September 11th, 2019 One Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Approximately 550 Sq Ft. ?Unit/Property Features? - Hardwood Floors - Centrally Located - Good Closet Space - On-Site Laundry - Electric Paid by Tenant - Street Parking - Secured Entrance - Cats Allowed - Decorative Fireplace ?RATE DETAILS? 1350 Lafayette Street Lease Term - 12 Months Rent - $1,100.00 Per Month Utility Fee - $65.00 Per Month (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric) Security Deposit - $400.00* Application Fee - $45.00 (Per Adult, Non-Refundable) Cats Only, No Dogs Please $100 On Time Cat Fee $30.00 per month Cat Rent ?QUALIFICATIONS? - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. ?Rooms and Interior? . Hardwood Floors .Carpet In Bedroom .Bedroom Fits a Queen Bed . Open floor plan . Several Closets .Decorative Fireplace ?Kitchen and Bath? . Updated . Refrigerator . Laminate Floors . Shower and Tub . Storage Cabinets ?Utilities and Extras? . Wall Mounted Air-conditioning Included . Paid Laundry On Site . Water, Sewer, Trash and Gas Included, Tenant Responsible for all Electric. ?Building and Surroundings? . Rooftop Deck with BBQ . Secured Entry . Located off 13th and Lafayette Street . Walking Distance to Coffee Shops and Several Restaurants . Elevator . Washer and Dryer On Site ?Lease Terms? . Cats Only . No Sub-letting . Water, Sewer, Trash, and Gas Included in $40.00 Flat Rate . 12 Month Lease . Tenant Paid Parking Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com 720-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Lafayette St have any available units?
1350 Lafayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 Lafayette St have?
Some of 1350 Lafayette St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Lafayette St currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Lafayette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Lafayette St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 Lafayette St is pet friendly.
Does 1350 Lafayette St offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Lafayette St offers parking.
Does 1350 Lafayette St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 Lafayette St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Lafayette St have a pool?
No, 1350 Lafayette St does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Lafayette St have accessible units?
No, 1350 Lafayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Lafayette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 Lafayette St does not have units with dishwashers.
