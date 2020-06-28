All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1344 Ivanhoe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1344 Ivanhoe St
Last updated September 19 2019 at 4:53 PM

1344 Ivanhoe St

1344 Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1344 Ivanhoe Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Great end-unit townhome conveniently located in Park Hill includes water/sewer! Spacious living room with a bay window and built-in cabinets for extra storage. Formal dining room opens up to the kitchen with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Upper level has a HUGE master bedroom, full bath and large 2nd bedroom. Unfinished basement includes laundry area with washer and dryer included. Nice fenced private patio, alley parking, swamp cooler, new paint and hardwood floors throughout property. Close to shopping, public transportation, lots of restaurants and coffee shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Ivanhoe St have any available units?
1344 Ivanhoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 Ivanhoe St have?
Some of 1344 Ivanhoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Ivanhoe St currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Ivanhoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Ivanhoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Ivanhoe St is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Ivanhoe St offer parking?
Yes, 1344 Ivanhoe St offers parking.
Does 1344 Ivanhoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 Ivanhoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Ivanhoe St have a pool?
No, 1344 Ivanhoe St does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Ivanhoe St have accessible units?
No, 1344 Ivanhoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Ivanhoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 Ivanhoe St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1270 Logan Street
1270 North Logan Street
Denver, CO 80203
Jasmine
1465 North Jasmine Street
Denver, CO 80220
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University