1344 Ivanhoe St

Great end-unit townhome conveniently located in Park Hill includes water/sewer! Spacious living room with a bay window and built-in cabinets for extra storage. Formal dining room opens up to the kitchen with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Upper level has a HUGE master bedroom, full bath and large 2nd bedroom. Unfinished basement includes laundry area with washer and dryer included. Nice fenced private patio, alley parking, swamp cooler, new paint and hardwood floors throughout property. Close to shopping, public transportation, lots of restaurants and coffee shops!