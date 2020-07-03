All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1343 High St. Unit #13.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1343 High St. Unit #13
Last updated November 25 2019 at 3:42 PM

1343 High St. Unit #13

1343 N High St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1343 N High St, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Top floor condo in a great building.  Fantastic location, less than a block away from Cheesman Park, blocks from some of Denver's best restaurants and bars along a vibrant and bustling section of Colfax Ave.  Close to public transit, parks, and bike trails.  Just a few minutes walk or ride to downtown Denver.

Top floor unit with private balcony, exposed brick walls and exposed wood beam ceilings.  Big windows let in lots of natural light.  On-site laundry, and OFF STREET, PRIVATE COVERED PARKING. Sorry, no pets.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 High St. Unit #13 have any available units?
1343 High St. Unit #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1343 High St. Unit #13 currently offering any rent specials?
1343 High St. Unit #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 High St. Unit #13 pet-friendly?
No, 1343 High St. Unit #13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1343 High St. Unit #13 offer parking?
Yes, 1343 High St. Unit #13 offers parking.
Does 1343 High St. Unit #13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 High St. Unit #13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 High St. Unit #13 have a pool?
No, 1343 High St. Unit #13 does not have a pool.
Does 1343 High St. Unit #13 have accessible units?
No, 1343 High St. Unit #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 High St. Unit #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1343 High St. Unit #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 High St. Unit #13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 High St. Unit #13 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
LoHi Landing
2910 West 32nd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University