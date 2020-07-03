1343 High St. Unit #13

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking

Top floor condo in a great building. Fantastic location, less than a block away from Cheesman Park, blocks from some of Denver's best restaurants and bars along a vibrant and bustling section of Colfax Ave. Close to public transit, parks, and bike trails. Just a few minutes walk or ride to downtown Denver.



Top floor unit with private balcony, exposed brick walls and exposed wood beam ceilings. Big windows let in lots of natural light. On-site laundry, and OFF STREET, PRIVATE COVERED PARKING. Sorry, no pets.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.