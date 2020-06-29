1330 Wolff Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious 4 bed 2 bath 2 kitchen unit. Great wood floors, secure open floor plan and very bright. Off street parking close to everything and walking distance to light rail station. Close to the new development on west Colfax and Sloans Lake.

Washer dryer hook ups.

Spacious 4 bed 2 bath 2 kitchen unit. Great wood floors, secure open floor plan and very bright. Off street parking close to everything and walking distance to light rail station. Close to the new development on west Colfax and Sloans Lake.

Washer dryer hook ups.



UNIT FEATURES

Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range