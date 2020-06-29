All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

1330 Wolff Street

1330 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath 2 kitchen unit. Great wood floors, secure open floor plan and very bright. Off street parking close to everything and walking distance to light rail station. Close to the new development on west Colfax and Sloans Lake.
Washer dryer hook ups.
UNIT FEATURES
Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Wolff Street have any available units?
1330 Wolff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Wolff Street have?
Some of 1330 Wolff Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Wolff Street currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Wolff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Wolff Street pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Wolff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1330 Wolff Street offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Wolff Street offers parking.
Does 1330 Wolff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Wolff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Wolff Street have a pool?
No, 1330 Wolff Street does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Wolff Street have accessible units?
No, 1330 Wolff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Wolff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 Wolff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
