Denver, CO
1326 Knox Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

1326 Knox Ct

1326 Knox Court · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Knox Court, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Be the first one to live in this new townhome! - Property Id: 234245

This beautiful New Built three-bedroom (they are all Master bedrooms!) town home backing to the newly renovated Paco Sanchez Park, few feet form the Knox Light Rail Station. The open floor plan offers three complete bathrooms (one with each bedroom) and a powder bath on the main level for guest, a large roof top deck for outdoor entertaining. For a family or perfect for roommates! Ideal if you work in Denver or Golden. Few light rail stops to the university.
Contact us for showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234245
Property Id 234245

(RLNE5604998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Knox Ct have any available units?
1326 Knox Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 Knox Ct have?
Some of 1326 Knox Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Knox Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Knox Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Knox Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 Knox Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1326 Knox Ct offer parking?
No, 1326 Knox Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1326 Knox Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 Knox Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Knox Ct have a pool?
No, 1326 Knox Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Knox Ct have accessible units?
No, 1326 Knox Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Knox Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 Knox Ct has units with dishwashers.

