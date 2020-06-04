All apartments in Denver
132 West 11th Avenue

132 West 11th Avenue · (303) 619-6068
Location

132 West 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This is a unique opportunity to live in a completely remodeled 2 bedroom row home in the Golden triangle that can also be a business space. There is an extensive list of the types of business's that can be operated. Please contact the property manager for more info.

There are classic original character pieces like the redone hardwood floors, built in bookshelves, and large white trim and crown moulding but also a brand new modern kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are on the 2nd floor and have great views that can include the Denver Contemporary art museum. The master has a large closet with custom shelving and the bathroom is well lit and completely remodeled.

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068.
Unique Live/Work Opportunity in completely remodeled classic craftsmen interior. This 2 story row home in Golden Triangle get's you a downtown living or business address.

Privately owned row home with offstreet parking, AC, views, and extra storage. Ground level front and back entry with no one living above or below you.

The location couldn't be any better. The rowhome sits just one mile south of 16th street mile, 2 minutes to the Cherry Bike trail, and right at the start where the funs begins on Broadway to include the new Broadway Market food hall and the rest of Denver's finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 West 11th Avenue have any available units?
132 West 11th Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 West 11th Avenue have?
Some of 132 West 11th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 West 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
132 West 11th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 West 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 132 West 11th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 132 West 11th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 132 West 11th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 132 West 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 West 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 West 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 132 West 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 132 West 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 132 West 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 132 West 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 West 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
