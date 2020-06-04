132 West 11th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This is a unique opportunity to live in a completely remodeled 2 bedroom row home in the Golden triangle that can also be a business space. There is an extensive list of the types of business's that can be operated. Please contact the property manager for more info.



There are classic original character pieces like the redone hardwood floors, built in bookshelves, and large white trim and crown moulding but also a brand new modern kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are on the 2nd floor and have great views that can include the Denver Contemporary art museum. The master has a large closet with custom shelving and the bathroom is well lit and completely remodeled.



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068.

Unique Live/Work Opportunity in completely remodeled classic craftsmen interior. This 2 story row home in Golden Triangle get's you a downtown living or business address.



Privately owned row home with offstreet parking, AC, views, and extra storage. Ground level front and back entry with no one living above or below you.



The location couldn't be any better. The rowhome sits just one mile south of 16th street mile, 2 minutes to the Cherry Bike trail, and right at the start where the funs begins on Broadway to include the new Broadway Market food hall and the rest of Denver's finest.