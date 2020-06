Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cool fireplace, 2 beds & a clean full bath w/good cabinet space in the kitchen. Easy access to transportation & road access! Yard is a blank canvas ready to go. Close food options are El Chalate, Lempira, Domino's Pizza, and 7 Leguas Mexican Grill. Located close to Verbena Park and Lowry Park. Community College of Aurora is right around the corner and Boston K-8 School.